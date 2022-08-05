Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road.

A large police response was seen by a liquor store and taco stand in the area.

Photos: Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other

So far there are no reported injuries but it’s unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

