Brevard deputy charged in accidental shooting death of Deputy Austin Walsh

A Brevard County deputy was arrested following what Sheriff Wayne Ivey called the accidental shooting death of 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh in Palm Bay over the weekend, Ivey said Sunday.

Deputy Andrew Lawson was charged with manslaughter by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement following the incident, Ivey said, calling the shooting an "extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident" in a video news release.

Ivey said Lawson and Walsh, who were roommates, were taking a break from playing video games in the early morning hours Saturday, when Lawson "jokingly" pointed what he believed was an unloaded handgun at Walsh and pulled the trigger.

More:Brevard deputy killed in off-duty incident in Palm Bay

"According to the investigation, a single round was fired that struck Austin, taking his life," Ivey said.

Lawson "immediately called 911" but Walsh was dead by the time responding Palm Bay police officers arrived, Ivey said.

Brevard Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday in an off-duty incident in Palm Bay, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post. The incident is under investigation. Walsh was 23 years old, Ivey said.

The incident was investigated by the Palm Bay Police Department and FDLE, the sheriff said. A Palm Bay police representative on Saturday confirmed one person had been fatally shot at a home in the 700 block of Damascus Avenue Southwest in west Palm Bay, but referred further questions to the FDLE, which he said was in charge of the investigation.

FLORIDA TODAY has reached out to the FDLE for comment.

Ivey described Lawson and Walsh as "the best of friends" and said Lawson was "completely devastated" over the incident. Lawson "fully cooperated" with state investigators, he said.

"Folks, this unnecessary and totally avoidable incident not only took the life of an amazing young man and deputy, but it has also forever changed the life of another good young man who made and extremely poor and reckless decision," Ivey said in the release.

More:Sheriff Wayne Ivey announces a 'brand new day' for discipline at Brevard schools

"Austin was such a great kid, and our hearts are broken over his loss. He will be deeply missed by our agency, our community and our prayers are with his family," Ivey said.

Story continues

Lawson was arrested and taken to the Brevard County Jail on a "no bond" warrant, Ivey said. As of Monday morning, no record of Lawson's arrest or booking appeared in online jail and court databases. FLORIDA TODAY has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter: @EricRogersFT.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: A Brevard deputy arrested in shooting death of Dep. Austin Walsh