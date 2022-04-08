Brevard deputy charged with battery domestic violence; sheriff fires him

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged with battery domestic violence Thursday after investigators determined he struck a woman he knew, law enforcement officials said.

Tyler Morra, 22, told investigators he punched the woman in the face, argued with her and held her down and was kicking her, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman's injuries were consistent with the statement she gave investigators, the affidavit said.

"I am extremely disappointed in the actions of this individual and have authorized the immediate termination of his employment," Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement. "Policing our own and holding those who refuse to abide by our laws accountable is paramount to maintaining the reputation and credibility of the amazing men and women of this agency who work around the clock to proudly serve and protect our communities."

Morra recently began his employment with BCSO and was in the field training program. He was in his probationary period, which is for the first year of employment.

BCSO did not give a specific date for the beginning of his employment.

Morra is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Deputy arrested, fired after reportedly punching woman