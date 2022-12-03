Brevard deputy killed in off-duty incident in Palm Bay

A Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in an off-duty incident in Palm Bay early Saturday, according to a statement from Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Deputy Austin Walsh was killed in an unspecified incident that was being investigated by Palm Bay Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ivey said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Further details about Walsh's death, which Ivey said was "accidental," were not immediately available, he said in the post.

Brevard Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday in an off-duty incident in Palm Bay, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook post. The incident is under investigation. Walsh was 23 years old, Ivey said.

Walsh was 23 years old, Ivey said. He joined the sheriff's office when he was 18, after participating in the agency's volunteer Explorers program, the sheriff said.

"At this time, we ask that you keep Austin, his family, our agency, and our entire community in your thoughts and prayers as we collectively face the most difficult of times!!" Ivey wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

