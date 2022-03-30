Brevard grand jury indicts Cocoa man on charge of premeditated first-degree murder

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Cocoa man has been indicted by a Brevard grand jury on one count of premeditated first-degree murder involving the January shooting death of a person near Cocoa.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies found Anthony Greenwood, 45, shot to death Jan. 18 at a home near Cocoa, according to Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office.

Greenwood's death was ruled a homicide by the Brevard County medical examiner, and Kendall Britt, 26, of Cocoa was charged in February with first-degree murder, Brown said.

Prior to his death, Greenwood was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a friend of Britt's at a home about a half mile away from where he was found dead, according to an arrest affidavit. Following the altercation, deputies found his body at the home off Uranus Drive with multiple bullet casings around him.

Britt and Greenwood had been staying at the home off Uranus Drive, though Britt said he was not there when Greenwood was killed, Brown said.

During an investigation that took several weeks, deputies interviewed witnesses and linked Britt to the crime scene and to Greenwood's death, Brown said.

A warrant for Britt's arrest was served Feb. 25 while Britt was already in custody at the Brevard County Jail on other unrelated charges. He is being held without bond. A trial has not been scheduled.

Tuesday, the Brevard County medical examiner, a Brevard County Sheriff's Office crime scene investigator and detective and two witnesses testified in front of the grand jury. Grand jury proceedings are conducted in secret.

Following their testimonies, the grand jury returned with the indictment, which is a formal written statement of the charge against him.

Britt's attorney Frank J. Bankowitz couldn't be reached Wednesday.

