Brevard maintains B grade for 2022-2023 school year, state department of education says

Brevard Public Schools stayed at a B rating in the latest report card issued Monday by the Florida Department of Education, one using a new grading system.

These grades, which were taken as a baseline and will have no negative impact, use grades from the new Florida's Assessment of Student Thinking test. Instead of end-of-year testing, students are assessed at multiple points throughout the year with FAST, with test results serving as a progress monitoring system that provides teachers, students and parents with data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year. Florida is the first state to use a progress monitoring testing system.

Using this new progress monitoring system, the Department of Education reported that only six Brevard elementary schools had dropped by at least one letter grade as compared to the 2021-2022 school year, while seven had improved by at least one letter grade. All other elementary schools had maintained their letter grade.

Superintendent Mark Rendell greeted parents and students at Discovery Elementary in Palm Bay on the first day of school in August.

The grades for the 2022-2023 are an informational baseline and will be used to establish a school grade point threshold by school type to "ensure the overall results mirror the 2021-22 results," FLDOE said. Schools were required to test at least 95% of their students.

This is what the grading scale means for elementary schools:

A = 62% of points or greater

B = 50% to 61% of points

C = 33% to 49% of points

D = 22% to 32% of points

F = 21% of points or less

FAST testing from earlier this year: New Florida test scores show Brevard Public Schools students slightly above state average

Supplemental materials: Charlie Brown movie and math problems among supplemental items nixed by Brevard principals

Here's how Brevard elementary schools ranked in the new report, with the latest grade first.

Schools that improved in 2022-2023:

Pinewood Elementary School: A, B

Challenger 7 Elementary School: B, C

Lockmar Elementary School: B, C

Riviera Elementary School: B, C

Croton Elementary School: B, C

Dr. W.J. Creel Elementary School: C, D

Imagine Schools at West Melbourne: B, D

Schools whose scores dropped in 2022-2023:

Coquina Elementary School: C, B

Fairglen Elementary School: D, C

Saturn Elementary School: D, C

Jupiter Elementary School: C, B

Cape View Elementary School: C, B

Odyssey Preparatory Charter Academy: B, A

Schools whose grades stayed the same:

Oak Park Elementary School: C, C

Apollo Elementary School: C, C

Mims Elementary School: C, C

South Lake Elementary School: A, A

Imperial Estates Elementary School: C, C

Atlantis Elementary School: A, A

Enterprise Elementary School: A, A

Cambridge Elementary Magnet School: C, C

Endeavor Elementary School: D, D

Golfview Elementary School: C, C

Hans Christian Anderen Elementary School: C, C

Ralph M. Williams Junior Elementary School: B, B

Manatee Elementary School: A, A

Meadowlane Intermediate Elementary School: B, B

West Melbourne Elementary School for Science: A, A

University Park Elementary School: C, C

Port Malabar Elementary School: B, B

Palm Bay Elementary School: C, C

John F. Turner Senior Elementary School: C, C

Columbia Elementary School: C, C

Discovery Elementary School: C, C

Christa McAuliffe Elementary School: B, B

Westside Elementary School: B, B

Sunrise Elementary School: B, B

Sherwood Elementary School: B, B

Harbor City Elementary School: B, B

Sabal Elementary School: C, C

Roy Allen Elementary School: B, B

Suntree Elementary School: A, A

Longleaf Elementary School: A, A

Quest Elementary School: A, A

Viera Elementary School: A, A

Mila Elementary School: C, C

Tropical Elementary School: A, A

Audubon Elementary School: B, B

Robert L. Stevenson Elementary School: A, A

Lewis Caroll Elementary School: A, A

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School: A, A

Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies: A, A

Spessard L. Holland Elementary School: A, A

Sea Park Elementary School: A, A

Surfside Elementary School: A, A

Ocean Breeze Elementary School: A, A

Indialantic Elementary School: A, A

Gemini Elementary School: A, A

Education Horizons Charter School: A, A

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: 2022-2023 grades for Brevard elementary schools. Here's how they rank