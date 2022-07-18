Brevard man arrested after caught shooting a pellet gun at gator

A Rockledge man was arrested after a video showed him shooting an alligator with a pellet gun.

Deputies said Peyton Anderson was arrested on Sunday after he shot the alligator while it was swimming in the body of water behind his house in Brevard County.

According to the arrest report, Anderson made a spontaneous utterance admitting to shooting the alligator.

Deputies said the incident was captured on video, where you can see the alligator being shot.

The alligator was visibly in distress or pain after being shot.

According to the report, prior to being shot, the gator was clearly not a threat to any surrounding person or domestic animals.

Anderson was charged with animal cruelty and injuring an alligator without authority.

The 20-year-old was released from the Brevard County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Remember, it is against the law in the state of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

You can report any alligator concerns by contacting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

