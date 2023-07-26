Brevard man arrested after Facebook post with rifle appears to threaten drag show

BREVARD - A local man suspected of making a threatening social media post that showed a machine gun in reference to a July 29 benefit drag show at UpCountry Brewing has been arrested, according to Transylvania County Sheriff Chuck Owenby.

Joseph O'Neal, 31, of Brevard, has been charged with communicating threats and is being held in the Transylvania County Detention Center.

"He ended up turning himself in. This happened within the last hour and a half," Owenby told the Times-News at 4:20 p.m. July 26.

The post, which has since been taken down, was in response to UpCountry hosting its first "Don't Hide Your Magic" Unicorn Drag Show at 8 p.m. July 29, with all proceeds going to Transylvania County Rainbow Alliance. The post included a photo of an automatic rifle and said, "I will die before I let that take place." This comment was added: "I'll be damned if I'll allow a pride celebration in my hometown of Brevard. They may as well consider themselves target practice. I'm not kidding. It's pure wickedness."

A threatening social media post about the July 29 benefit drag show at UpCountry Brewing will not stop the show from happening, according to the event's organizer, and the person who made that post could soon be having a talk with law enforcement.

Owenby said his office had received calls and Facebook messages about the post on July 22.

"I got in touch with my investigator at the office, and the staff jumped right on it. Between Saturday (July 22) until today, they were doing the investigation, interviewing him and stuff of that nature. We just had him arrested and processed today," Owenby told the Times-News July 26.

Owenby said he didn't know yet what the bond will be or what the court date is yet.

"A lot of people don't realize that when you make a post on Facebook, there's probably a thousand people who take a screenshot of it. That's how this all came about," he said.

When UpCountry brewery manager John Cochran was alerted to the post, he immediately called police.

"It was serious enough that I passed it to the police who said they would get with the sheriff and investigate," he said.

Owenby said his and his staff's first priority will always be the safety of the community.

In this screenshot of a Facebook post, a person makes a threat about the Union Drag Show event that will take place July 29 at UpCountry Brewing in Brevard.

"I'm not going to let anybody in this community threaten anybody, especially to do any harm to them. I want to make sure of that," he said.

Brevard Police Chief Tom Jordan's staff also helped in the investigation process. He agreed with Owenby.

"Our agency and all area law enforcement are committed to ensuring the safety of every person attending the event. We are monitoring the event closely and will have personnel available to handle any criminal incidents that may arise at the venue. We encourage all involved to act responsibly, respectfully and peacefully during the event,” he said.

The event was organized by UpCountry's taproom manager, Michaela Lemmon, who told the Times-News on July 25 that the show was going on regardless of any threats.

"I thought this would be a fun event, honestly. I wasn't expecting so many crazy people, but I guess that's normal nowadays," she said. "It's still going to go on."

The event was posted to Facebook at the link https://fb.me/e/1ea7YfeKf, and Cochran also set up a GoFundMe Page to get more donations at gofundme.com/f/transylvania-county-rainbow-alliance.

"If you go to the event page, you will see lots of supporting comments, as well as some opposed, as is their right and which I will always defend," Cochran said. "I do prefer to focus on the positive. There has been an overwhelming outpouring of support for this event. It's impossible to put into words how much that means to us."

