Brevard man arrested after shooting alligator with pellet gun, Sheriff's Office says

A Brevard man was arrested this week after he shot an alligator that was swimming behind his house earlier that day, the Sheriff's Office said.

Peyton Anderson, 20, shot the alligator Sunday evening with a pellet gun while it was swimming in a body of water behind his house on Siderwheel Drive south of Rockledge, according to an arrest affidavit. Deputies did not give details on the type of body of water or the size of the gator.

When Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the man's house to speak to him, Anderson "made a spontaneous utterance" admitting that he had shot the alligator, the affidavit said. The incident was caught on video, which showed the alligator being shot and "visibly in distress or pain." The affidavit did not mention how deputies were made aware of the incident or whose camera captured the incident.

The gator was not a threat to people or pets prior to being shot, the affidavit said. It did not say if the gator died.

Anderson was charged with animal cruelty and killing, injuring or possessing an alligator or egg without authority. He was released from Brevard County Jail Monday on a bond of $2,500.

He declined to comment when contacted by FLORIDA TODAY Tuesday.

An alligator hanging out along the 2-mile loop around the Ritch Grissom Memorial Wetlands at the western end of Wickham Road in Viera.

What to do if you see an alligator

Typically, alligators that are 4 feet or smaller do not pose a threat to people unless handled, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. People should leave alligators alone and keep their pets away from bodies of water that might be inhabited by gators. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators.

People swimming in fresh or brackish water should be aware of the possibility of gators and keep an eye out for them, and should avoid venturing into areas that are not marked as swimming areas, FWC said on its website. Additionally, avoid swimming at night, as alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

If an alligator is a nuisance — typically meaning that it is at least 4 feet in length and poses a threat to people, animals or property — call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR. A trapper will be dispatched to remove the gator. While alligators under 4 feet are typically not a threat, this number can also be used if a small gator is found in a swimming pool.

