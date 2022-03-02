Brevard man sentenced to jail after taking plea in crash that killed pedestrian

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 48-year-old Melbourne man was sentenced to a year in jail for his role in leaving the scene after fatally hitting a pedestrian in Cocoa in 2020.

The one-year sentence was less than the four-year minimum typically handed down in such cases, records show.

Eric Ferguson, agreed to plead guilty to leaving the scene of a crash involving death in connection with the New Year’s Day traffic death of a man on Friday Road near Baggett Place.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the case and determined that the pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along the road.

Troopers reported that Ferguson called 911 nearly two hours after the crash to report that he had hit a pedestrian while driving his car.

Troopers identified Jason Strandberg, 38, of Cocoa, as the pedestrian.

Tuesday, Ferguson appeared before Brevard County Court Judge David C. Koenig for a sentencing hearing at the Harry and Harriette Moore Justice Center.

Ferguson was also sentenced to probation.

