Brevard man walks up to neighbor’s house and admits to murder, deputies say

Brevard County deputies said on Monday, a man walked up to a neighbor’s door and told them he killed someone.

After searching the Cocoa neighborhood, deputies found a man dead in the backyard of a home on South Ridgewood Drive.

Neighbors and people who lived in the house told Channel 9 that they have no idea what could have happened.

Investigators believe the victim lived at the house.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that the man who owned the home and the people who rented rooms there were quiet.

“Heartbreaking, you know? You wouldn’t expect anybody to ever bother him, he’s in his 70s and nice to everybody. A nice Christian man. His daughter lives right across the street. And I loved him.”

Neighbors said days have always been quiet on this block.

A deputy told Channel 9 that this was not a shooting but right now they’re not sure how the man was killed.

The man who admitted to the killing is being questioned but he is not in custody and has not been arrested.

The Brevard County Sherriff’s Office told Channel 9 that investigators are waiting for a search warrant to get inside the home.

Channel 9 will update you when more information is available.

