Brevard News in 90: Port Canaveral dethroned, school legislation & Palm Bay hit-and-run
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Port Canaveral loses title of world's busiest cruise port after one year to Miami
Charlie Brown movie and math problems among supplemental items nixed by Brevard principals
Palm Bay police investigating possible hit and run that left 66-year-old woman dead
Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Instagram: @ByRobLanders Youtube: @florida_today
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Port Canaveral dethroned school legislation and hit and run: NI90