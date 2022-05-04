Brevard prosecutors won't pursue murder charge against woman who fatally shot sister

Local investigations like this needs your support. Consider subscribing to your local newspaper. See our current offers.

Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a murder charge against a 30-year-old Merritt Island woman after determining she acted in self-defense during a deadly struggle with her sister.

Brittany Da’Vell Bishop-Gillison had been charged with murder with a firearm in connection with the death of Kapricia Bishop at a Topaz Court apartment on March 25, records show.

Witnesses told Brevard County sheriff’s investigators the two sisters had been arguing when Kapricia Bishop hurled a vase at her sibling and later held her by the throat as they struggled over a gun.

The gun discharged, killing Kapricia Bishop, later identified as the aggressor by prosecutors.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Kapricia Bishop as they struggle to deal with the unimaginable grief of her tragic death during a dispute with her sister, Brittany Bishiop-Gillison," said Todd Brown, spokesperson for the state attorney's office, in a statement to FLORIDA TODAY.

"While the arrest of Bishop-Gillison was reasonable based on the initial investigation, ultimately, the totality of the evidence gathered was insufficient for the state to overcome the defendant’s stated claim of self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law," Brown said.

The Stand Your Ground law allows anyone to use deadly force if they reasonably believe that force is needed to stop an imminent death or great bodily harm.

“The state has a legal and ethical obligation to only pursue the criminal prosecution of a defendant when there is a good faith belief that the offenses charged can be proven beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt to a jury. When that burden of proof cannot be met, the State must dismiss the charges and abandon any further effort to bring the case to trial,” Brown said.

Attorney Alton Edmond in 2020.

Alton Edmond, the attorney for Bishop-Gillison, praised the decision, but said the family is still processing what happened.

“This woman’s name was dragged through the mud,” said Edmond, referring to his client. “She’s doing well, but still in mourning. It’s a conflicted position to be in, but with as many issues as they had, this was still her sister.”

Witnesses said Kapricia Bishop had been arguing with Bishop-Gillison, who was living in Gainsville, shortly after Bishop-Gillison arrived at the home. It was not immediately known what the argument was about.

At one point, Bishop-Gillison made it back to her car, with her daughter and another relative, when Kapricia Bishop followed her out of the apartment near a garage.

“Kapricia is yelling, cursing aggressively approaching the driver’s side door. My client got out of the car, she has a gun, and a fistfight ensues,” Edmond said.

The confrontation escalated with the siblings then fighting over the weapon.

Kapricia Bishop grabbed her sister by the throat with one hand and attempted to get the weapon with the other hand. The gun then discharged, striking Kapricia Bishop in the head, reports show.

"The discharge seemed accidental," Edmond said, adding that the accounts given by the witnesses all were consistent.

“From the beginning, my client has said it was self-defense. But the law is clear, you have a right to defend yourself. It’s just an unfortunate situation for everyone,” Edmond said.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

