Brevard Public Schools cancels Saturday activities ahead of tropical storm-like weather

With tropical storm-like weather expected over the weekend on the Space Coast, Brevard Public Schools canceled Saturday activities.

Ahead of predicted wind gusts that could reach up to 45 mph for some parts of the county, as well as up to 6 inches of rain, Brevard Public Schools sent out an email Friday afternoon warning the community that Saturday activities would not take place.

"After consultation with Brevard County’s Emergency Management Department, Brevard Public Schools has decided to cancel all Saturday activities/events," BPS spokesperson Russell Bruhn said in an email Friday afternoon. "This is being done to ensure the safety of our students, families, and staff."

Thursday evening brought tornado warnings to central Breavard, storms and heavy rain in some locations with reports of hail.

Bruhn added that individual schools would determine what events could be rescheduled and would communicate with their community.

The bad weather is the result of an easterly flow off the Atlantic colliding with a wave of low pressure moving across the state from the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to create tropical storm-like conditions across the state through the weekend.

Finch Walker is the education reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. X: @_finchwalker.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: No Saturday activities because of storms, Brevard Public Schools says