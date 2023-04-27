Live updates: Brevard Schools superintendent finalists talk achievement gaps, recruitment

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Brevard's school board will interview the three finalists for the superintendent position over the course of the day Thursday, starting at 9 a.m.

Finalists Scott Schneider, Mark Rendell and Jason Wysong will each be given about 90 minutes to speak to board members Matt Susin, Katye Campbell, Gene Trent, Megan Wright and Jennifer Jenkins in the district's board room. The meeting is being streamed on YouTube and is also available to watch on FLORIDA TODAY.

Interviews were initially set to end by 4:45 p.m., though that time was adjusted since finalist John Stratton dropped out of the pool of candidates Tuesday following a controversy with a teacher in Hernando County.

Follow live updates below (manual refresh required):

Board meeting ends, community gathering to come in evening

2:50 p.m. EDT

The board meeting has concluded. A community gathering will be held in the board room at 6 p.m. Thursday, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., giving the public the opportunity to meet the three superintendent finalists.

The new superintendent will be chosen at a board meeting on May 2.

Wysong talks community, achievement gaps

Wysong, who has worked for the Seminole County Public School district for about 16 years, has been a deputy superintendent in Seminole County since 2021.

He has served in multiple capacities in Seminole County, including executive director of instructional excellence and system equity; executive director of education pathways and strategic partnerships; coordinator for the Race to the Top, differentiated accountability and response to interventions; and more.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Wysong praised Brevard's history of academic achievement and said he would focus on continuing it.

“Academic outcomes are why we are here," he said. "We can get a lot of things done as a school district, as a community lever, but we have to deliver on student learning first in order to do all of those things.”

In terms of what he would do first if he were to be chosen as superintendent, he said he would want to listen to the community and their needs.

“The first piece of anything is listening and getting out and really engaging with as many stakeholders as possible," he said. “You (the board) have the existing community and business connections, you know the history of how things unfold, and a superintendent coming in from the outside is going to need that support to kind of say ‘this is the lay of the land.’”

Addressing achievement gaps was something Wysong said would involve taking a deep-dive look at what's working and what isn't by examining schools with large gaps to see what's going wrong there as compared to schools with smaller gaps.

“The key is not to start and stop," he said, adding that building a group of principals and assistant principals who can be resilient would vital. "It’s a long game problem. It’s not something that you’re going to fix in one or two or three years.”

Wysong said he has been to Tallahassee twice to present to House subcommittees on education-related issues, though he did not specify what the specific issues were.

“That’s an incredible opportunity because you have legislators sitting on these education committees,” he said. “It’s different when you have classroom teaching experience, and you’re trying to communicate the complexity of different issues.”

Wysong interview begins

1:32 p.m. EDT

The board reconvened and began Jason Wysong's interview. He is the final candidate to be interviewed.

Rendell discusses organizational structure and recruitment

12:23 p.m. EDT

Mark Rendell began his career in education within BPS, working as a teacher in 1993 and later as an assistant principal, then as an assistant principal at Titusville High in 2001. After leaving Brevard in 2006, he returned in 2019 as principal for Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High. In between, he worked at a high school in North Carolina and served as principal and later assistant and deputy superintendent in St. Lucie County.

During his interview, he brought up his time away from the county and said the plan was always to return to the Space Coast.

One of the first things he said he would address were he to be chosen as superintendent would be BPS’ organizational structure, adding that it didn’t seem effective from his position as a principal. Making necessary changes would help with the retention of teachers and other staff, he said.

“Let’s find out what we can do to improve our working conditions to keep our people," he said.

One of his strategies for recruitment included holding more career fairs, as well as talking to people in their current positions. Talking to people who enjoy their jobs and advertising that would be a good way to attract potential employees, he said.

The board went into recess at about 12:22p.m. following Rendell's interview. They were scheduled to begin the final interview at 1:30 p.m.

Mark Rendell interview begins

10:50 a.m. EDT

The meeting resumed, with the board beginning Rendell's interview.

Rendell is the principal at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School.

Schneider talks teacher retention, CTE

10:22 a.m. EDT

Schneider, a Florida native, has worked for Duval County Public Schools for about 12 years in various capacities, most recently taking the position of chief of schools in 2021. He has also served as principal of a high school and region superintendent.

His goals include addressing teacher retention and recruiting, creating a better sense of teacher safety by addressing student discipline, building stronger connections with the community and expanding upon career and technical education into middle and elementary schools.

“It’s all about building hope for our children," Shneider said. "I think that CTE courses absolutely bring hope to our children that might not have normally had hope, because college was not an interest of theirs.”

Schneider said the biggest area he would want to improve within the district would be to fill teacher vacancies.

"You can have the best intentioned substitute (teacher) inside that classroom, but that’s not going to deliver the same quality of instruction," he said.

Schneider’s interview concluded at 10:20 a.m.

Following his interview, the board took a short break.

The next scheduled interview is with Rendell.

Brevard's school board convened Thursday to interview the three finalists for the superintendent position.

First candidate arrives

9:04 a.m. EDT

Scott Schneider, chief of schools for Duval County, has arrived. Each member of the board is allocated 15 minutes within a 90-minute period to interview him.

Meeting begins

9:02 a.m. EDT

The board has gathered and is beginning the meeting. No candidates are present yet. A small gathering of about six members of the public are in the audience.

Prepping for interviews

7:45 a.m. EDT

Interviews are scheduled to begin in a little over an hour. The board has not convened yet.

