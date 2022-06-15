Brevard Public Schools says district has shooting safety plans in place and ready

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here and subscribe today.

Amidst the angst and concerns of many in the wake of the mass shooting last month that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Brevard Public Schools staff reassured parents Tuesday that they have safety plans in place.

Superintendent Mark Mullins told parents that there are plans to respond actively to a potential shooting at a Brevard school, saying — without going into too much detail — that the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to confront a shooter if the situation ever arises.

The subject was broached by Jessica Walker, the mother of a BPS student entering eighth grade, when she asked the School Board to share some information about how the school district would respond to a shooting.

“I'm wondering, are we doing enough?” Walker said. “I know that we have our (school resource officers) and I'm grateful for that. But is that enough? … I was hoping that the board could help me feel a little bit safer in these crazy times.”

Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins discussed school safety at a Tuesday School Board meeting.

Mullins said he has received several calls and emails from concerned parents after the Uvalde school shooting on May 24. The local police response in Uvalde has been widely criticized because officers waited 78 minutes before entering the classroom to engage the shooter.

Similarly, the Broward County Sheriff's Office came under fire for its response to the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

Mullins said he spoke with Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey after the Texas shooting and confirmed with him that deputies would absolutely enter a school building in the event of an active shooter attack and face down the perpetrators.

“He said, 'No question,'” Mullins said. “Unequivocally. ‘It is part of everything we do.’”

Mullins added that the district can’t share details of all of its safety efforts because that could put the plans in jeopardy. But he said each school has a safety plan, and every year schools participate in active shooting drills. After the drills, safety experts in the administration review the drills to make changes as needed.

In addition, he said the sheriff's office has two full-time analysts who scan social media for threats, and schools have school resource officers present on campus.

School Board member Jennifer Jenkins said she and other school board members, parents themselves, worry constantly about shootings, especially after what happened in Uvalde.

“The following day, I was just as concerned bringing my five-year-old to school,” Jenkins said. “I think about all those things, all the time. … And so if it gives you any reassurance to know that everyone up here, shares your concerns. It's a priority to them. I just wanted to let you know you're not alone.”

Criminal justice consultant and law enforcement training expert Roy Bedard said police handled the Uvalde shooting wrong; in the event of an active shooter, police should attempt to confront the shooter immediately.

"They did it wrong, not only with respect to the moral issue, which I think the public is most concerned with, because no one can imagine a bunch of police officers standing outside or kids are being killed inside," Bedard said. "But from an actual police training perspective, they also did it wrong."

Police still continue to make that mistake because they're human, Bedard said, and despite their training sometimes fail to engage an active shooter right away out of fear.

"We expect them (police officers) to charge towards the sound of the guns, run into burning buildings and to do things that normal people don't do," Bedard said. "And so sometimes when they're faced with those real threats, they act like normal people, and it always seems to shock us when they do."

That challenge is somewhat unavoidable, but lives could be saved if rapid response teams are available to engage a shooter before police arrive, Bedard said.

"I don't necessarily have a recommendation except to say that there has to be some space in the minds of school administrators that weapons should be accessible on or near campus with people who are trained to use them so that they can have a rapid response team and not have to wait for local law enforcement to show up from the outside," Bedard said.

