These Brevard restaurants have Tax Day deals to ease the stress of paying up
According to an old Morgan Stanley ad, "You must pay taxes. But there's no law that says you gotta leave a tip."
You might consider tipping, though, if you head out Tuesday to take advantage of one of these Tax Day deals.
April 15 fell on a Saturday this year, and April 17 is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. That means we've got a few extra days to sort out those forms. And once it's all in the mail, several national restaurant chains — and one local hangout — are offering specials and discounts to help ease the pain and stress of paying Uncle Sam.
Unless otherwise noted, these deals are only available on Tuesday.
BJ's Brewhouse
1700 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, 321-802-8470, bjsrestaurants.com
Get $10 off a $40 purchase for completing your 1040 tax form. The deal is available when ordering online for pickup or takeout only. Use the promo code 10OFF40.
Boston Market
2450 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, 321-254-6549, bostonmarket.com
Get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread plus a regular drink and a cookie for just $10.40. No coupon is required.
Hooters
877 S. Babcock St., Melbourne, 321-725-7409, hooters.com
Hooters is running several promotions on Tax Day this year. You can pick up a 1040EZ Meal (four tenders and fries, eight-piece boneless wings and fries, or six bone-in wings and fries) for $10.40. There are also two drink specials, including the W-$2 Blue Moons ($2 pint of Blue Moon) and W-$4 off Long Island Iced Tea.
Kona Ice
321-210-9151, facebook.com/KonaIceofCentralBrevardCounty
The Kona Ice of Central Brevard County truck will be parked at Income Tax & More, 2800 Aurora Road on Tuesday for Tax Free Chill Out Day. Stop by the truck between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. to receive a free Kona Ice.
Monkey Bar and Grille
2364 N. State Road A1A, Indialantic, 321-777-8666, monkeybar.pub
Ease the pain of paying your taxes with a free drink at 6 p.m. on Tax Day.
Sonic
555 S. Babcock St., Melbourne; 1038 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay; 4011 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne; 1112 Clearlake Road, Cocoa; 2140 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island; 650 Cheney Highway, Titusville
Pull into Sonic any Tuesday (including this one) at 5 p.m. for half-price cheeseburgers when you order online or in the Sonic app.
Sonny's BBQ
150 Sheriff Dr, Melbourne, 321-242-4600; 310 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, 321-449-9102, sonnysbbq.com
Choose either Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed to take advantage of Sonny's Irresistible Ribs Special: half-price St. Louis ribs Tax Day special. The offer includes two sides and bread. Prices vary by location.
Wayback Burgers
2530 S. Washington Ave., Unit 120, Titusville, order.waybackburgers.com
Get 18% off orders placed through the Wayback Burgers app. One discount is available per app account.
