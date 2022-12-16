Brevard School Board chooses veteran troubleshooter as interim BPS superintendent

After less than two weeks of searching, Brevard County School Board members chose an experienced educational troubleshooter as interim superintendent Friday following the controversial and sudden ouster late last month of Superintendent Mark Mullins.

Robert Schiller, a schools consultant who has served as a superintendent in multiple districts around the country, was chosen to step in and lead Brevard Public Schools starting Jan. 1.

Schiller made his case based on his experience specifically as an interim superintendent and someone who is able to handle large school districts that are in transition or crisis.

The board pared down 12 applicants to three finalists before Schiller was chosen unanimously in a 5-0 vote Friday.

Each of the candidates had enough strengths and experiences that they would be able to manage the job, board members said. Schiller was chosen for his many decades in the field, his record of improving ailing school districts elsewhere and the sheer amount of research he had done to familiarize himself with the BPS budget and strategic plan.

Board member Katye Campbell said she felt he was the best equipped to jump into the role and make headway while also being a "stabilizing influence."

"I don't think an interim is going to come in and solve all our problems, but I think an interim like Dr. Schiller will help us focus on what we need to do first. He's got a plan to come and work with the board and help us figure out what our priorities are," Campbell said during the meeting Friday.

After contentious school board elections in early November with COVID-19, transgender bathroom access and book challenge controversies at the forefront, the newly composed school board sought a change in course, leading to the departure of 29-year BPS veteran Mark Mullins as the superintendent. Mullins offered his resignation earlier this month and will finish out the year before Schiller officially takes over.

Schiller has had an expansive career as a top-level school administrator in multiple states, according to his resume posted to the School Board website. On top of working as an interim superintendent at schools in New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and California, he has also held jobs such as state superintendent of all schools in Illinois, Michigan and Delaware.

Schiller's experience in turning around beleaguered school districts in places like Baltimore was both to his credit and also seen by some on the board as a mark against hiring him. Although he was selected unanimously as a show of cohesion, his hiring was not without debate. Gene Trent made the case for hiring Mark Rendell, principal of Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School principal and a former superintendent in Indian River County. Someone like Rendell, Trent said, could help the district continue its forward motion while Schiller's hiring could result in the district treading water until a permanent hire is made.

"My fear is that we get somebody like Dr. Schiller in here and — I don't want to say waste time — but we have work to do," Trent said in Friday's discussions. He ultimately voted with other board members to hire Schiller.Board members had originally ranked Rendell first out of the original 12 applicants. Two of the concerns board members had going into discussions Friday were over hiring internally and allowing the interim superintendent to apply for the permanent position, both of which can ward off outside candidates from applying, they said."It will limit further applicants from applying because they may not put their name out their knowing we have someone who's going to stay here permanently," board member Megan Wright said.

Board chair Matt Susin, who had previously championed Rendell, said that Schiller is "very qualified" to take on the challenge of helming BPS until a new superintendent is hired.

BPS will work with the Florida School Boards Association on a nationwide search for the permanent candidate in the coming months, but for now Schiller said he's looking forward to hitting the ground running.

Although his official start date isn't until Jan. 1, Schiller was in between remote meetings with BPS cabinet members getting familiarized with the task at hand Friday.

"I'm very pleased to have an opportunity to assist the board and BPS during this time of transition," Schiller said when reached by phone Friday. "My work is going to be focused primarily on three things: ensuring a smooth transition between Dr. Mullins and myself in the best interests of the schools; making certain that operations and services go smoothly for the second semester; and ensuring that I provide a seamless transition to the permanent super when one is chosen." As of now, Schiller said he is going to be in discussions with the board on priorities in policy for the new year. He plans to be at BPS offices on Monday to continue meeting with staff, including Acting Superintendent Beth Thedy, in order to move forward.

"They're sending me volumes of information now and I'll work all through the holidays so when school resumes I won't miss a beat," Schiller said.

"I've done this and with some success with the help of staff and board members and right now I'm getting superb assistance from the board."

