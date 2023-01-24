Brevard school custodian jailed for threatening student who teased him

A Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School custodian was arrested last week after Brevard County sheriff’s agents said threatened to "cut a student to pieces," after a teen walked in on him, then teased him as the custodian worked to unclog a toilet.

James Mason Baillargeon, 26, Cocoa, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child abuse and exhibiting a weapon after the student told a school teacher about the incident and said he felt threatened.

He remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes. Baillargeon's job status was not immediately known.

Deputies questioned Baillargeon, who immediately expressed regret over pulling out a razor scraper – typically used for removing bubble gum and stickers off the floor, reports show. The custodian also said that the student walked into the bathroom and shouted out several times that he, the custodian, seemed engaged in an inappropriate act.

Baillargeon, who was hired in 2018, said he grew angry, frustrated with the disrespect from students, and held up the razor scraper, records show.

He then told the student that he "was from the hood," and needed to be respected, court records show.

Deputies arrested Baillargeon and transported him to the county jail.

