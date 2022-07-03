Brevard Sheriff praises residents who helped catch fleeing suspect

A Titusville man is in jail, accused of speeding away from a traffic stop on a motorcycle with a helpless passenger hanging on behind him.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Brevard County deputies attempted to stop 26-year-old Dennis King near the intersection of US Highway 1 and Tilkwade Lane in Cocoa last Saturday, but he refused to stop.

READ: City of Orlando releases apology after controversial Fourth of July statement

The deputies noted King had a woman on the rear of the bike as he fled from the traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, King eventually wrecked the motorcycle and fled on foot, leaving the woman behind.

Sheriff Ivey says his deputies momentarily lost track of King, but were able to find him again thanks to help from Brevard County citizens in the area.

READ: Abortion debate continues after Florida judge rules state 15-week ban is unconstitutional

“We had citizens calling us to report his location, citizens sending us Ring Doorbell Video of King running through the neighborhood, and even citizens driving to our location to tell us where he was at, so we could establish a perimeter to catch him,” Sheriff Ivey explained in a statement. “Collectively, five different citizens engaged with our team to make certain that another criminal was off our streets.”

Sheriff Ivey commended a particular citizen who reported King’s location, allowing a Brevard County deputy to take him into custody after a short chase.

King is currently in the Brevard County jail facing charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and knowingly driving on a suspended license. He’s being held on a total of $7,000 bond.

READ: White supremacist sentenced for planned attack on Volusia County inmate

“This case is another great example of what happens when citizens and law enforcement partner together to take bad guys off our streets and put them behind bars where they belong,” Sheriff Ivey said. “There is no question that our community loves us, trusts us, and protects us, just as much as we love, trust, and protect them.”

Story continues

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



