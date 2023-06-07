Brevard sheriff shuts down nuisance home near West Melbourne

Brevard County deputies say a house near West Melbourne has become a nuisance to the neighborhood.

Deputies had to visit the home along Gray Road nearly 60 times this year.

According to the sheriff’s office, the calls range from reports of drug deals to alleged prostitution.

Neighbors have complained it’s become an eyesore with items constantly thrown across the yard.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says investigators arrested the homeowner a couple of weeks ago after a search warrant was issued on the house.

Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office set up a surveillance van across the street from the home and labeled the home as a high intensity target or HIT.

People living inside the home say the constant surveillance is an invasion of privacy.

Investigators hope the surveillance will deter anyone from committing crimes in the neighborhood.

