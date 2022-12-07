Brevard sheriff's agents investigate beach death in Indialantic

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body washed ashore Tuesday afternoon at Paradise Beach in Indialantic.

The body of an unidentified adult was first spotted about 2:37 p.m., floating in the ocean near the 2500 block of N. State Road A1A, a beach popular with local residents and tourists.

“Ocean Rescue arrived on the scene and confirmed the body,” Don Walker, spokesperson for Brevard County, said in a text to FLORIDA TODAY.

Brevard County sheriff’s investigators, along with Melbourne police, were also called to the site.

The scene was then turned over to the sheriff’s office for further investigation. The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Rockledge, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

