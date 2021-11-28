Brevard sheriff's corrections deputy arrested on armed robbery, extortion charges

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was arrested early Saturday morning for robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment and extortion.

Amony Robillard, 30, was arrested by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant stemming from an Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Robillard was suspended after his arrest, BCSO announced in a Saturday afternoon press release.

“I am disgusted by the alleged actions of this individual that have resulted in his arrest, and as such, I have directed my staff to facilitate his termination from our agency!!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the press release.

"As everyone knows, I am extremely proud of the amazing men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office who work hard every day to bring honor to our badge!! An incident of this nature is absolutely unacceptable to me and I can assure you that our team will be doing everything possible to assist and support the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, so that justice can be served!!” Ivey said.

The Brevard County Jail Complex.

More: Victim identified in Saturday fatal hit-and-run crash on U.S. 1 in downtown Melbourne

More: FDLE seeks help finding aspiring Florida female professional wrestler who vanished in 2016

Robillard started working for BCSO in March 2020, and he lives in Osceola County.

He remains behind bars at the Orange County Jail Complex without bond. A court hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday from the jail.

Messages seeking information were left this morning with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Robillard's arrest affidavit had not been uploaded to the Orange County Clerk of Courts Office website as of this morning. His arrest stemmed from a Nov. 19 incident in Orange County, the press release said.

Messages seeking comment were left for BCSO spokesperson Tod Goodyear.

Story continues

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard sheriff's corrections deputy arrested on armed robbery, extortion charges