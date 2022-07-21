Sebastian man charged with armed bank robbery in Melbourne

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 34-year-old Sebastian man, who Brevard County sheriff's investigators said pulled out a gun and demanded cash from bank tellers at a Melbourne bank branch Wednesday morning, was arrested later that day.

Investigators said he may be connected to a string of robberies across Central Florida, but offered no further details.

The Wednesday robbery happened about 11:30 a.m. at the TD Bank, 4155 N. Wickham Road.

Shooting a gator: Brevard man arrested after shooting alligator with pellet gun, Sheriff's Office says

Another robbery: Kissimmee man arrested after bank robbery at Space Coast Credit Union in Indialantic

Bernard Rogers Jr. was taken into custody following a traffic stop about 30 minutes later near State Road 520, the Sheriff's Office reported. No injuries were reported.

Several Brevard County sheriff's vehicles were at the TD Banks branch on Wickham Road following reports of a possible robbery.

He was charged with armed robbery and the use of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes without bond.

Several Brevard County sheriff's deputies converged on the bank in north Melbourne mid-morning following reports of a robbery. Witnesses told deputies a man walked into the bank with a gun, demanding cash. He left in the direction of Interstate 95.

The sheriff's helicopter searched nearby roadways.

It is the third bank robbery reported within two months in Brevard.

An investigation is underway.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard deputies investigate possible robbery at Melbourne bank