Brevard traffic stop shootout ends with occupant dead, deputy wounded, officials say

A Brevard County deputy sheriff was injured and an occupant of a vehicle stopped by deputies was killed in a shootout Monday afternoon, Chief Deputy Michael DeMorat said.

DeMorat said the occupant of the vehicle, who was not identified, opened fire on two deputies conducting the traffic stop on State Road 192 near Interstate 95 about 1 p.m. Monday. The deputies returned fire, killing the person, DeMorat said.

One deputy was injured in the shooting, DeMorat said, but he is expected to survive. He was at an area hospital Monday afternoon.

At a press conference, DeMorat declined to provide other information about the incident, citing the ongoing investigation, including the circumstances that led to the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the traffic stop or if there were other people in the vehicle, but DeMorat did say no one else but the shooter was considered a suspect.

It wasn’t clear where the person DeMorat said shot at the deputies was seated in the vehicle.

DeMorat would not give the deputies’ names.

