Brevard woman sentenced to prison for trying to frame NASA employee for threats, prosecutors say

A Brevard County woman was sentenced to six months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to fabricating messages in 2018 and 2019 to make it appear as if her estranged husband, a NASA employee, threatened to kill her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Stacy Caruvana, 47, was also charged with another count of falsifying records and two counts of lying to authorities, which were dismissed as part of her plea agreement, court records show. In addition to the prison time, she was sentenced to a one-year probation period.

According to prosecutors, Caruvana was going through a divorce when she began sending email chains and text messages to NASA’s Office of the Inspector General purporting to show her husband harassing and threatening her life.

An “anonymous letter” also accused the agency employee, identified only by initials in court filings, of domestic violence, drug use and possessing child pornography, among other allegations.

But investigators later found that Caruvana bought a second phone to send herself the threats, making it appear they were from her ex-husband. She eventually admitted to sending those texts and fabricating the emails, prosecutors said.

“I am extremely proud of the exceptional work by our agents and law enforcement partners in rooting out the malicious and damaging false claims made by the subject, and in doing so protecting the integrity of the agency and the NASA workforce,” Curtis Vaughn, NASA’s special agent-in-charge, said in a statement.

The since-exonerated NASA worker was arrested in October 2018 and extradited to Ocean County, N.J., where authorities had issued a warrant based on the phony messages, records show. He was in custody for 23 days before being released on bond.

His charges were dropped after the fabrications came to light.

