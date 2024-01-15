Brevard Zoo introduces novel method for removing tumors from sea turtles
Apple may be set to remove the blood oxygen app from new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 units in the US so it can keep selling the devices in the country.
NASA says it's finally removed two fasteners that were keeping it from getting to the asteroid Bennu sample. The sample is housed in a Touch-and-Go-Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM), which itself is being protected in a glovebox.
Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating. Whether or not those robots actually lead to salable products is almost beside the point.
Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, speaks with Yahoo News about what the U.S. and U.K. retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen mean for escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Tesla shares slipped for a second straight day as the automaker announced price cuts in China and is idling production at Giga Berlin due to Red Sea-related supplier disruption.
Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships were threatening an inflation surge. Bombs may eliminate that threat.
Oregon becomes the latest state to address whether the former president is disqualified from appearing on its 2024 ballot.
The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.
Memphis-based Dextrous Robotics is calling it a day. The news, noted by the Robot Report, was confirmed by the warehouse robotics firm’s CEO, Evan Drumwright, on LinkedIn. Last year, Dextrous made headlines for its novel approach to truck unloading.
The zoo reassured the public that the attack did not impact animal wellbeing and support staff, but it was still determining possible consequences for human visitors.
Twenty years after the "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" star questioned whether she was eating tuna or chicken — a breakout moment that catapulted her to pop culture stardom — she revisits the topic for a new ad campaign. Though, she's really been joking about it all along.
Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.
According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.
At that time, the company allowed Twitter Blue subscribers to set NFTs minted on Ethereum (ERC-721 or ERC-1155 tokens) as profile pictures, which eventually showed up as hexagons. Users could click/tap on the profile picture to know more about NFTs, including details like a collection of the NFT, the contract address, TokenID and the app with which it was minted. X has now removed all descriptions about the NFT profile picture feature from its X Premium support page.
Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.
ASUS has introduced quite a lengthy list of products at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, including a high-tech eyewear called the AirVision M1.