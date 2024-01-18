Brevard Zoo takes in confiscated spider monkeys brought to Florida illegally

The Brevard Zoo is now home to a pair of baby spider monkeys that were brought into Florida illegally.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male and female black-handed spider monkeys were confiscated from someone who lacked the necessary permits to own them.

Because of their previous work caring for young monkeys separated from their parents, Brevard Zoo was asked to care for them in mid-December..

READ: Pair of critically endangered tamarin monkeys born at Brevard Zoo

The male monkey, named “Finn” by his keepers, is estimated to be approximately six months old. The female, named “Marceline,” is estimated to be three months old. According to the zoo, both are too young to be returned to their natural geographical area.

Both Finn and Marceline were treated for some parasites but were otherwise free of medical issues when they first arrived at the zoo.

According to Brevard Zoo Director of Animal programs Lauren Hinson, the monkeys are underweight, but eating well. They’re currently living in a separate habitat that’s still relatively close to the rest of the zoo’s spider monkey troop.

The current troop includes two spider monkeys that were also brought to the zoo at a young age as a result of wildlife trafficking. “Mateo” and “J” were confiscated at the U.S.-Mexico border after people were caught attempting to smuggle them into the country.

READ: Brevard Zoo Updates Aquarium and Conservation Center Project

While zoo officials say Finn and Marceline appear to be attached to people, that attachment is reduced through contact with each other and by living near the rest of the troop.

According to Brevard Zoo, the origins of Finn and Marceline and the location of their parents are still unknown.

The circumstances that brought the two monkeys into the state are still under investigation.

Their residence in Brevard County is meant to be temporary. The zoo’s plan is to eventually move Finn and Marceline to another zoo, but that process could take months, or even years.

READ: Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project lands donation, hits major milestone

Zoo officials say they have informed the Association of Zoos and Aquariums through their Species Survival Plan program about the two young monkeys and their need for placement.

In the meantime, Hinson says Brevard Zoo is “fully prepared to acclimate them into our troop.”

Brevard Zoo quarantine keepers are busy training Finn and Marceline in behaviors that will help with their care at the zoo going forward and wherever their eventual permanent home may be.

The Brevard Zoo is now home to a pair of baby spider monkeys that were brought into Florida illegally.

Brevard Zoo was asked to care for them because of their unique and flexible three-habitat spider monkey complex and experience caring for young monkeys separated from their parents.

The male monkey, named Finn by his quarantine keepers, is estimated to be about 6 months old.

The female monkey, named Marceline also by her quarantine keepers, is estimated to be about 3 months old.

Finn and Marceline are too young to be returned to their natural range.

Neither had any critical medical issues when they first arrived at Brevard Zoo in mid-December besides some parasites they’re being treated for, according to director of animal programs Lauren Hinson.

Neither had any critical medical issues when they first arrived at Brevard Zoo in mid-December besides some parasites they’re being treated for, according to director of animal programs Lauren Hinson.

Hinson says Finn and Marceline are underweight, but eating well, and getting used to vegetables.

Hinson says Finn and Marceline are underweight, but eating well, and getting used to vegetables.

The eventual plan is for Finn and Marceline to move to another zoo, but this could take months or years. The Zoo's animal care team is fully prepared to acclimate them into the troop, Hinson said.

Their quarantine keepers have started training them in behaviors to help with their care at the Zoo and their eventual home, like voluntarily climbing onto a weight scale.

The exact circumstances that brought Finn and Marceline to Florida are still being investigated

As a facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoo has let the Species Survival Plan (SSP) program know these two young monkeys are in need of placement. SSPs ensure healthy, genetically diverse populations of animals in AZA zoos.

Marceline and Finn are living in a separate habitat near the rest of our spider monkey troop. While they seem attached to people, this attachment is reduced by having each other and living near the troop.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.