Brevard's News in 90: Axiom-3, Brightline crashes and cold weather
Looking for the stories included on today's News in 90 Seconds? Click the links below:
Axiom-3, the first all-European private astronaut mission, to launch Wednesday to ISS
NTSB investigating Melbourne train accidents after 2 fatal Brightline crashes in 3 days
'Oh my gosh, it's colder than we expected': Florida weather not quite bragworthy
