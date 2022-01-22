Breville Group (ASX:BRG) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Breville Group (ASX:BRG) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Breville Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = AU$139m ÷ (AU$771m - AU$219m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Breville Group has an ROCE of 25%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Breville Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Breville Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Breville Group deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 25% and the business has deployed 111% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 25%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Breville Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 248% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

