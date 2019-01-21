What Can We Make Of Breville Group Limited’s (ASX:BRG) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll evaluate Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Breville Group:

0.26 = AU$87m ÷ (AU$445m – AU$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Breville Group has an ROCE of 26%.

Does Breville Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Breville Group’s ROCE appears to be around the 26% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Breville Group’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Breville Group’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Breville Group has total liabilities of AU$109m and total assets of AU$445m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 24% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won’t have much impact on the already great ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Breville Group’s ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Breville Group could be worthy of further investigation. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.