Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$2.0m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Breville Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairperson Steven Fisher bought AU$1.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$32.26 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$29.70 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Breville Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Breville Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Breville Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Non-Executive Chairperson Steven Fisher paid AU$1.9m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Breville Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Breville Group insiders own about AU$53m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Breville Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Breville Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Breville Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

