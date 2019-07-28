What Is Breville Group Limited's (ASX:BRG) Share Price Doing?

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Australia, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Breville Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Breville Group?

According to my valuation model, Breville Group seems to be fairly priced at around 3.72% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Breville Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$18.27, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Breville Group has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Breville Group look like?

ASX:BRG Past and Future Earnings, July 28th 2019

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Breville Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BRG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

