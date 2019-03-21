Brew craft beer at home with the PicoBrew brewing machine — on sale for $150 off at Best Buy

If you’re of drinking age, you’ve probably noticed a boom in craft beer over the last couple years. Breweries are thriving and we’re reaping the rewards by having a surplus of craft beverages to choose from.

In fact, craft brewing has become so popular that it’s now conveniently accessible to make at home. Traditional brewing has been readily available for some time, but PicoBrew takes the guesswork out, which is great for beginners and pros alike.

From now until March 23, get the PicoBrew Pico Model C brewing machine for $150 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $249.

Pico Model C brings the taproom to your home by equipping you to brew award-winning beers from more than 170 breweries around the world without needing complex equipment and supplies.

Sort of like a meal kit delivery service, PicoBrew pre-packages all the ingredients you’ll need to create the brew of your choosing. Bonus: Ingredients are all-natural and the PicoPak that encases them is made from a compostable sugar cane husk.

PicoBrew has a wide selection of beer recipes to choose from, or you can completely customize your own based on which flavors you want to experience in your brew. The brewing machine automatically detects recipes from the PicoPaks and allows you to adjust the alcohol by volume and bitterness before beginning the brew process.

Brewing takes two hours with Pico Model C, and then your creation will need to ferment and carbonate for about seven to 10 days. After that, you’re free to enjoy the delicious craft beer you concocted — the Pico Model C yields five liters of beer per brew.

