Brewdog claims of BBC ‘hatchet job’ dismissed by Ofcom

A claim by the millionaire founder of Brewdog that the BBC targeted him with a “hatchet job” documentary has been thrown out by an independent regulator.

James Watt, the chief executive of the global beer firm, took the broadcaster to Ofcom over the January 2022 film, The Truth About Brewdog.

He claimed the programme, which included allegations of inappropriate conduct towards women and accused the firm of using misleading marketing techniques, was “malicious” and riddled with inaccuracies.

However, Ofcom dismissed the complaints in a 66-page ruling published on Monday, finding that the company and Mr Watt had not been treated unfairly.

It added that while Mr Watt had a “legitimate expectation of privacy”, this was outweighed by the broadcaster’s freedom of expression on matters of public interest.

‘Put the record straight’

Mr Watt had previously vowed to “put the record straight” over the programme, claiming it was based on claims of former employees with a “vendetta” against the company.

A spokesman for the BBC said: “We welcome the Ofcom decision. Throughout the process, we have stood by the accuracy and fairness of our journalism.”

The broadcaster had been drawn into a bitter dispute with Mr Watt over the show, in which it was claimed that staff members “felt uncomfortable” with how he acted towards women in Brewdog bars. It did not make allegations of criminality.

It also suggested that Brewdog had potentially misled its customers by claiming the creation of a forest in the Highlands was being funded by beer sales, when in fact it had applied for a government grant for tree planting.

Ofcom said that “material facts” had not been presented, disregarded or omitted in a way that was unfair to Mr Watt and Brewdog.

Responses ‘fairly reflected’

Contrary to Brewdog’s claims, it said the company had been given an “appropriate and timely” opportunity to respond to the claims and that their responses had been “fairly reflected”.

Brewdog was founded in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, in 2007 by Mr Watt and his business partner, Martin Dickie. It now has more than 100 bars worldwide.

A spokesman for Brewdog said the BBC had failed to explain why it had used a “proven fraudster” as a “key source” for the show.

The claim is a reference to Emili Ziem, Mr Watt’s former girlfriend, who was found by the civil courts in 2022 to have conned him out of £100,000 in Bitcoin.

The BBC has admitted Ms Ziem spoke to producers but has denied that she was a source for any of the claims in the documentary.

The Brewdog spokesman added: “The regulator states itself that its role was not to determine the factual accuracy of the programme.

“The BBC’s documentary contains numerous inaccuracies and misrepresentations, so we disagree with Ofcom’s findings that the BBC took reasonable care.”