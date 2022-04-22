Brewer AB InBev to sell its interest in Russia

FILE PHOTO: A worker checks beer quality at Anheuser-Busch InBev brewery in Leuven
·2 min read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday it would sell its stake in Russian joint-venture AB InBev Efes which will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in its first quarter results.

The announcement by the world's largest brewer, based in Belgium, comes after similar moves from its rivals Carlsberg and Heineken.

In March, AB InBev suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia and had forfeited financial benefit from its Russian JV, following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special operation".

"AB InBev today announced that it will sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest," AB InBev said in a statement.

AB InBev has a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes, part of its 2016 purchase of its next largest rival SABMiller. They formed the AB InBev Efes joint venture in 2018, combining their respective Russian and Ukrainian businesses.

The joint venture has 11 breweries in Russia, employing 3,500 people and three in Ukraine, employing 1,800. Carlsberg is the leading Western player in Russia, followed by AB InBev.

The Danish brewer said on Thursday its decision to sell its business in Russia would result in a writedown of about $1.39 billion.

Dutch rival Heineken has said its Russia exit would amount to related charges of about 400 million euros ($434 million).

AB InBev also said it had introduced Chernigivske, Ukraine's most popular beer brand, to many countries, including Britain, Germany, Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

"All profits from the sale of Chernigivske will go to support humanitarian relief efforts and AB InBev is guaranteeing at least five million dollars of support from this humanitarian initiative," it said.

($1 = 0.9224 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; editing by Marine Strauss and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retail sales fall as rising cost of living bites

    Consumer spending was hit last month as household finances came under increasing pressure.

  • UK retail sales plunge amid cost of living crisis

    Retail sales fell 1.4% in March as consumers cut back on fuel and food spending amid UK cost of living crisis.

  • AB InBev to Take $1.1 Billion Hit From Russia Venture Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Anheuser-Busch InBev will sell its stake in a Russian joint venture, taking a $1.1 billion hit as the world’s largest brewer joins the global move to exit operations following the country’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops Surro

  • Australian lender Westpac fined A$113 million for multiple compliance breaches

    The Federal Court fined Westpac A$40 million for one of the six cases, related to charging advice fees to over 11,800 deceased customers in the latest hearing, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said on Friday. ASIC's legal actions that were initiated in November include the lender's compliance failures across its banking, superannuation, wealth management and insurance business over many years. Australia's financial sector has faced intense scrutiny since a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found widespread shortcomings across the industry, with charging the dead among the most common and damaging revelations.

  • What Traders Are Watching Ahead of French Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Since Emmanuel Macron became French leader five years ago, the country’s equities have prospered. But with investors on edge over his presidential election opponent’s less business-friendly policies, the market’s future hinges on the outcome.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With

  • Defence manufacturer Saab to boost capacity as profit climbs

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence products company Saab will boost capacity to meet rising demand, it said on Friday after posting an increase in first-quarter profit and strong order intake. Shares in Saab have soared 65% this year as a growing number of countries announce increased defence budgets as a result of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Ukraine. Saab, maker of the Gripen fighter jet and a range of military and civilian hardware, said that quarterly order intake grew 38% to 8.1 billion crowns.

  • Mega India Insurer Looks to Slash IPO Size as War in Ukraine Hurts Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) through an initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter, about 40% lower than previous estimates as the war in Ukraine dents valuations. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Sto

  • European Gas Extends Gains Amid Lower Norwegian, Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe extended gains as Norwegian flows plunged further amid planned works, while Russian shipments remained low.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereBenchmark futures gained as m

  • Japanese airline ANA raises full-year loss estimate

    Rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd said last week it expected to report a wider full-year loss than its prior forecast for similar reasons. In the third quarter, ANA had surprised the market with a small operating profit, its first since the start of the pandemic, as it benefited from cost cuts and record cargo revenue.. ANA said on Friday that international cargo revenue had remained strong during the fourth quarter.

  • Dropped mask mandate on airlines: 'Everyone really doesn’t know what to do,' flight attendant union boss says

    The ruling by a federal judge that overturned the federal mask mandate on public transit shocked people around the country earlier this week, including those who were mid-travel when they learned the news.

  • Honda to slash production by 50% at domestic plant in early May

    Honda Motor Co is planning to cut production by about 50% on two lines of one of its domestic factories in early May due to chip shortages and COVID-19 lockdowns, the company said on Thursday. The factory in the city of Suzuka will also slash its production by half for the month of April, expanding the scale of the cutback from an earlier announcement that it would cut back production by about a third.

  • Elon Musk believes the US government has understated the 'true magnitude' of inflation

    In Tesla's Q1 earnings call Wednesday, Musk said some suppliers were requesting 30% cost increases, creating "severe cost pressure."

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Plunged 12% Today

    Shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) plunged today and traded as much as 12.5% lower by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. Lithium prices eased off highs after China reported a 41% sequential jump in lithium carbonate production for the month of March. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is.

  • Weekly NFT sales jump 20% to $246 million. These were the 5 best-selling digital collections.

    Total NFT sales volume hit $25 billion over the past year as artists, investors, and entrepreneurs descend upon the nascent Web3 space.

  • American Airlines Wants U.S. to Drop International Flyer Covid Test Requirements

    American Airlines has added its voice to the growing chorus of travel industry companies calling for an end of pre-departure Covid testing rules for arriving international travelers. “We believe the U.S. can safely follow countries that … have moved away from pre-departure testing,” American Chief Government Affairs Officer Nate Gatten said during the airline’s first-quarter […]

  • Supply chain shock from China COVID-19 lockdowns 'going to be short-lived,' expert says

    While China's recent COVID-19 lockdowns are sparking concerns about another massive shockwave through the global supply chains, some industry analysts and insiders are anticipating minimal impact as Shanghai — home to the world's largest container port — begins to ease lockdown measures.

  • Ethereum Trumps Bitcoin As Crypto Gains Cross $162B: Chainalysis

    The total crypto market grew by 186.39% and added $1.389 Trillion in 2021 while almost crossing the $3 Trillion mark at its highest.

  • Honda drives toward 'electrified future' with help of local engine plant

    Change is inevitable, and companies that don't adapt to the times will get left behind. For automotive giant Honda Motor Company, big changes are coming. "Constant change can be a challenge, and we know that, but also it's part of our evolution as a company," Riggle told a large crowd who gathered for the Dayton Business Journal's 2022 Manufacturing & Logistics Forum in downtown Dayton.

  • Don’t expect the huge rise in food prices to slow anytime soon, Bank of America says

    Bank of America sees food prices rising 9% in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine conflict creates rising costs for farmers.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosco