Brewer man arrested after firing gun in restaurant parking lot

Jul. 20—A Brewer man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun in a Bangor restaurant parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Bangor police.

Maurice Cyr, 49, was arrested at about 2 a.m. after he allegedly got into an argument with two other men behind Seasons Restaurant at 427 Main St., drew a handgun and fired it into the ground.

No one was injured, according to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters.

Officers found a pistol and suspected cocaine on Cyr when he was taken into custody.

He is charged with reckless conduct, criminal threatening and unlawful drug possession, Betters said.

Cyr was taken to the Penobscot County Jail on Sunday and released after posting bail the same day.

He is due to appear in court at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Aug. 18.