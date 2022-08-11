Brewer Murder Trial: State rests its case against Clifford Brewer

A video of a conversation at Livingston County Jail on Jan. 1, 2020, was the last piece of evidence that Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak presented to the jury before formally resting his case against Clifford Brewer Thursday morning.

Brewer is facing six charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, a son and a neighbor — Shirley Brewer, Christian Brewer and Norman Walker. The deaths took place in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in 2019 at the Brewer residence in Cullom.

Yedinak played the video of the conversation between Clifford Brewer and his daughter, Bonnie LaCroix, that was recorded by at Livingston County Jail. All visitations at the jail are recorded.

Yedinak stated that state rests its case once the video ended. He let the video evidence speak for itself with no other comments.

Upon resting the prosecution's resting of its case, defense attorney Stephen Richards made a motion for directed verdict. This is an action that is typical and, as is also normal, according to Richards, was denied.

Three witnesses took the stand in Thursday's morning session — Katie Klitzing, Heather Jordon and Amanda Robinson. Klitzing is the friend and co-worker of Clifford Brewer at Pontiac Correctional Center who has been brought up in earlier testimony.

She said that Brewer did stop by and see her for nearly two hours on Dec. 24.

“I would consider him one of my best friends,” Klitzing said.

She added that they typically communicated via Messenger on the phone and that sometimes the conversation included the issues he was allegedly having with his wife. The problems in question led to Brewer considering moving out and possibly seeking divorce. Klitzing also pointed out there wasn't a romantic attachment on her part to Brewer.

The second witness was Jordon, who is a Cullom resident and fellow correctional officer at PCC. She said that she had conversations with Brewer, including noting he was working a lot of overtime. This was apparently designed to bring in more money to be able to move out and possibly seek a divorce.

The third witness was Robinson, who is a physician's assistant with the OSF group at Cullom. She testified that Brewer was a patient on Dec. 24 and that she prescribed a new medicine — buspirone, a medication for anxiety — after an exam.

This started Brewer's day that led to the killings. It has been brought forth that Brewer went to his appointment and then drove to Pontiac to get his prescriptions and to do some shopping for Shirley, who was celebrating a birthday on Dec. 24.

In his time in Pontiac, he visited Klitzing before heading back home.

The video of Brewer's conversation with his daughter, Bonnie LaCroix, Brewer pointed out that he knew he lied to police before and that what he was saying at the time of the visit was the truth.

Brewer told his daughter that his wife was messed up with her drugs and alcohol and that they did get into a fight when got home from Pontiac. She was made, Brewer said, because he was gone so long. “(I) got back 1-1:30 and she flipped out,” he told LaCroix.

The fight apparently ended with Shirley Brewer going upstairs. A while later, she came downstairs, slipping in her way, and said that Norman Walker was coming over to wish her a happy birthday.

He told LaCroix that after discovering the bodies of the two deceased men, he saw his wife and said that she was not really with it, that she wasn't responsive to him and that she was in a zone. She made remarks about fixing the problem. Eventually, the two struggled and the gun went off two times, the first was errant but the second apparently struck Shirley Brewer near the top of the head.

Brewer explained why he lied, noting that he was in shock and really wasn't thinking properly.

“It doesn't matter that I didn't tell the whole truth, the evidence will show what happened,” he said.

On Thursday, there was much evidence presented to the jury as three experts for the prosecution testified.

Dr. Scott Denton, an independent forensic pathologist, did the autopsies on the three bodies. He explained the difference in cause of death and manner of death, pointing out that his job is tell cause of death and it is up to coroner to declare manner of death.

Denton explained that each victim sustained one bullet would to the head. Christian Brewer was shot through the head near the right ear and the bullet exited above the left ear. He said that Walker was shot through the right eye and the bullet exited at the base of the skull.

Both would have died immediately.

Shirley Brewer was shot near the top of her and the bullet remained in her head, lodging behind the right ear.

Denton said that the woulds on the victims were consistent with contact wounds, so they were likely not suicide. Christian Brewer's wound came from a shot more than two feet away, and that Walker's wound was from about two feet away.

Denton said the muzzle was about a foot away in the case of Shirley Brewer.

It was during cross-examination where things got a little testy, in regard to the number of objections made as Richards tried to get information from Denton with his manner of questioning techniques. It resulted in the jury being dismissed two times.

“Today was the day for objections,” Yedinak said Thursday. “Anytime you view somebody doing something improperly that may, what you believe may taint the jury, or mislead the jury can be frustrating.

“I'm not suggesting that's what went on but as the judge indicated, there are rules, procedures that we have to go by and so the reason we object is because we feel like they aren't going by the rules, or doing something contrary to established rules.”

Richards was trying to get Denton to offer an opinion, which did not happen.

“I think that the way manner of death investigations are conducted in Illinois needs some rethinking,” Richards told the media. “I don't think medical examiners talk to coroners in private without writing things is a good policy. I don't think it's his fault, I think it's just the way things are done. It's not a good way to do things, in my view.”

Denton's testimony went into the afternoon and included photos of the victims at autopsy.

Dustin Johnson, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police, testified that the gun taken from the scene was the murder weapon.

Ella Chapman, now retired, was a forensic scientist with ISP specializing in microscopy. She testified about the gunshot residue found. She noted that Clifford Brewer and Walker tested positive for gunshot residue on both hands and that Shirley Brewer testified for gunshot residue on her left hand. The defense contends that she was left handed. Christian Brewer tested negative.

The defense was expected to open its case Thursday afternoon and the case is expected to last into at least the early part of next week.

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: Clifford Brewer murder trial Randy Yedinak Mike Regnier