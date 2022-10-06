Brewer Sentencing

On Dec. 25, 2019, three people were murdered in a small home on the east end of Cullom. By the time the sun had risen that day, there was a person in custody who was later charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

After 2½ years, that suspect — Clifford Brewer — was convicted on all counts on Aug. 16, 2022.

On Oct. 5, Brewer was sentenced to natural life in prison with an additional 25 years for each count. He has been sentenced to serve those terms consecutively.

“I think that the public, in particular Livingston County, can rest assure that law enforcement in this case, the Illinois State Police, did an amazing job,” Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak told the media afterward. “We always tell law enforcement that we as prosecutors we can only play the cards we're dealt and they give us those cards. They gave us wonderful case, they did a wonderful job of investigating it and insuring that victims both deceased and alive got justice in this case.”

Brewer, 55, was convicted in August for the murder of his wife Shirley A. Brewer, son Christian A. Brewer and neighbor Norman T. Walker. He was charged with six counts of first-degree murder (two for each victim) but was sentenced to natural life plus 25 years on each of counts 1, 3 and 5 with counts 2, 4 and 6 being merged. These counts are mandated to run consecutively and through the full term of each. This means there is no possibility of parole.

“Under Illinois law, can only be convicted of so many things that are derived from same incident, convicted of one count of murder for each,” Yedinak explained.

Before the final sentence was handed down by Circuit Judge Jennifer Bauknecht, post trial motions were asked for, including a motion for a new trial and a motion for judgement of acquittal, were denied.

Bauknecht also had questions for Brewer regarding his defense. She asked if her Brewer felt his attorneys were ineffective, to which he said they were. Brewer said that he saw his attorneys when they were hired, and then not again until right before the trial. He also said that they failed to go over evidence.

But he also showed little emotion regarding what was taking place. His manner seemed more of a “let's get it over with” approach.

“It doesn't really matter in the end,” Brewer told the judge. “I just want to proceed with the sentencing … I know what happened … I didn't do it.

“Let's just go to sentencing.”

There were two impact statements read by Yedinak into the record as requested by the two victims. The two statements were from daughters of Norman Walker.

Valerie Brewster, who attended the trial, wrote about how she felt on Christmas morning when she was told her father had been killed, how Brewer could call her father his “best friend” and then shoot him. The statement concluded with “karma will reach you and when it does (there will be no sympathy).”

The other statement was from Alicia Walker-Brockett, who said that her father was the glue that held the family together.

After reading the statements, Yedinak told the judge that the people's position is for Brewer to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Lead defense attorney Stephen Richards made an argument said he should only be sentenced to one life term and said he believed the terms didn't have to be consecutive. Bauknecht said it was her understanding that they had to be consecutive.

Brewer then told his defense team to withdraw the argument, which was done.

“He's kind of maintained that mindset from the get-go, that woe is him, that he didn't do it and therefore let's just get it over with because he knows what's going to happen to him,” Yedinak said after the hearing.

Brewer did make a formal statement directed at Brewster, who was seated in the gallery. He apologized for what happened but still maintained his innocence. He concluded by saying, “I truly am sorry.”

In announcing her sentence, Bauknecht pointed out that the defense attorneys were prepared and competent. She then announced the sentence — natural life plus 25 years. There is no possibility for parole.

Brewer was taken from the Livingston County Law and Justice Center to Northern Receiving and Classification Center at Stateville, Joliet, Wednesday afternoon to begin the process of being placed in the Department of Corrections system as an inmate.

