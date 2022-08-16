Brewer Trial: Brewer's daughter takes stand for defense

Bonnie La Croix provided testimony to the jury Monday morning as the defense continued to present its case as the murder trial of Clifford Brewer entered into the sixth day.

Clifford Brewer is facing six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife Shirley Brewer, their son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker that took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2019.

La Croix, who is the Brewers' daughter and a staff sergeant in the Army, was in uniform when she testified. She told the jury about text messages and face time messaging that she was familiar with regarding Shirley Brewer. La Croix was able to get into Shirley Brewer's Facebook account because she knew the password. In Messenger, La Croix was able to read messages from her mother to Walker after a face time conversation La Croix had with her mother between 7 and 7:30 on the evening of Dec. 24, 2019. Dec. 24 was Shirley Brewer's birthday.

La Croix admitted that she was aware that Mrs. Brewer had been drinking and had knowledge of the prescription drugs and other medications that her mother took.

La Croix also said that there were concerns about the relationship between her mother and Walker and his wife, Tina Cruz.

During cross-examination by Assistant State's Attorney Mike Regnier, La Croix said that her mother was caring and tried to see the good in her brother, Christian. When asked by Regnier if her brother and father had issues between them, La Croix said Christian Brewer had a better relationship with Clifford than with Shirley.

“I think she wanted to see the good in him,” La Croix said of her mother in relation to Christian.

La Croix also said that her initial thought when she heard of what happened was that Christian Brewer was perpetrator.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas had just completed direct testimony before court let out for lunch. Cross examination was scheduled to begin around 1:15 p.m.

On Friday, the attorneys for both sides and Judge Bauknecht worked on final instructions for the jury. There were a couple of matters that needed worked on but a full agreement was reached before letting the trial break for the weekend.

Clifford Brewer is accused of killing three people in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2019, at his home at 416 E. Jackson St., Cullom. The trial finally began last Monday with jury selection and Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak opened the state's case on Tuesday.

Yedinak rested the state's case Thursday morning and the defense — attorneys Stephen Richards and Joshua Richards — began its case Thursday afternoon with four witnesses.

It was not known as of deadline whether Brewer would take the stand in his own behalf.

