Brewers halt Giants' four-game winning streak

Milwaukee's Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar hit home runs and the Brewers' bullpen tossed five scoreless innings in a 5-3 win over the host San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Holding the 5-3 lead and having lost three of four, Milwaukee turned to closer Josh Hader for a two-inning save, and the left-hander retired all six batters for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 with two doubles in the Brewers' 12-hit attack, and Yasmani Grandal, Travis Shaw and Thames each added two hits.

Matt Albers (3-2) yielded just a sacrifice fly after coming on in the fifth inning to relieve Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson with the bases loaded and no outs.

In the second inning, Kevin Pillar doubled and had an RBI and a run scored and Evan Longoria tripled and scored a run for the Giants, who had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped.

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija (3-6) grounded an RBI single but allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings.

The Brewers used timely two-out hitting in the first two innings to go up 2-0 against Samardzija.

With two outs and Mike Moustakas (walk) and Ryan Braun (single) on base, Grandal stroked an RBI single to right for a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee made it 2-0 in the second on a looping single to left by Ben Gamel to score Shaw.

Yelich followed with a drive to right that appeared to score the third run. However, the home side caught a break when the ball hopped between the gap in the two gates in the right-field fence for a ground-rule double, sending Gamel back to third. Braun then struck out.

Longoria opened the second with a triple - the Giants' fourth of the three-game series - and Pillar's double inside third base put the club on the board, and Samardzija's single tied it 2-2.

Yelich's second double in the fourth inning did manage to score Gamel for a 3-2 lead.

Thames hit a towering shot off a 1-2 cutter from Samardzija that banged off the right-field foul pole for his 10th homer, a solo shot, in the fifth.

The Giants started the fifth by loading the bases against Anderson but only managed a sacrifice fly by Brandon Belt to make it 4-3.

Aguilar hammered his fourth career pinch-hit homer leading off the sixth. It was his fifth overall blast of this season.

