Brewers whiff 24 times, still beat Astros in 14

Mike Moustakas slugged the Brewers' fourth home run of the night with one out in the 14th inning, a two-run shot that led Milwaukee to a 6-3 win over the host Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Milwaukee earned a split of this two-game interleague series by overcoming a dominant effort from the Astros' pitchers, who recorded a club-record 24 strikeouts.

However, the Brewers' Christian Yelich singled to right to lead off the 14th, and Moustakas went deep off Cionel Perez (1-1) for his 21st homer to snap a 3-3 tie. Yasmani Grandal then doubled and scored on Jesus Aguilar's single.

Before Jake Marisnick stroked a one-out single in the bottom of the 13th, the Astros went eight innings without recording a hit. Adrian Houser (2-1), the Brewers' sixth pitcher, earned the win with two shutout innings.

Houston fashioned a two-out rally against Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff in the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Robinson Chirinos produced an RBI single that scored Yuli Gurriel just before Tony Kemp added a two-run double that chased home Yordan Alvarez and Chirinos. Alvarez walked after Gurriel reached on a single that snapped a streak of nine consecutive batters retired by Woodruff.

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander pitched seven powerful innings yet was undone by three solo home runs. Verlander recorded a career-high 15 strikeouts in his 434th career start, but he matched his season-high total of three home runs allowed, a mark previously set in a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on May 5 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Brewers designated hitter Ryan Braun pounced on a first-pitch fastball with two outs in the first inning to deliver Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with his 11th homer on the season. Grandal drove an 0-2 slider into the right field seats leading off the second.

In the seventh, first baseman Eric Thames fell in an 0-2 hole with two outs, then flipped a 1-2 fastball into the Crawford Boxes in left, his ninth home run pulling the Brewers even at 3-3. Verlander responded with a strikeout of Travis Shaw to set a single-game standard but recorded his second consecutive no-decision.

Woodruff gave up three runs on four hits in seven innings.

