New Brewery Sets To Open This Year: Around Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Parsippany.

New Brewery Sets To Open By Parsippany This Year

Autodidact Beer secured a location and plans to open a brewery on Route 10 in Morris Plains.

Parsippany High Schools Among Top 100 In NJ: U.S. News

Performances on AP and IB exams and standardized tests account for 90 percent of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Parsippany Named 'Tree City' For 46th Year, Tying New Jersey Record

The program honors towns for their commitment to forest management. Parsippany has reached 'Tree City USA' status 46 times.

Mother's Day 2022 Gifts: What Do Parsippany Moms Really Want?

Check out these Parsippany businesses to grab flowers, a card, a gift certificate to the spa, jewelry or chocolate for mom.

Parsippany Area's COVID Levels Increase: What To Know

Some local hospitals have tightened visitor restrictions, while Morris is one of 2 NJ counties with 'medium' community levels of COVID.

Mother's Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Parsippany

Mother's Day is May 8. If you plan to treat your mom, grandma or any other special women with a meal out, reservations may fill up quickly.

