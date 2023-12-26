Will a brewing storm bring New Year’s rain to Southern California?

A new storm brewing off the California coast is expected to bring showers and high surf to the Southland later this week, but will it be a wet New Year’s Day?

The National Weather Service is calling for a storm system to enter Los Angeles and Ventura counties Friday night into Saturday.

The heaviest showers are expected to fall in the Los Angeles area on Saturday.

“That’s when the precipitation rolls in, Saturday about nine in the morning with heavy rain in our area,” KTLA’s Carlos Herrera said.

Rain totals through Saturday are expected to be around a quarter to a half inch in Ventura County and between a tenth and a quarter of an inch in Los Angeles County.

“It won’t be as significant a storm as we saw before Christmas,” Carlos said.

New Year’s Eve is expected to be cloudy and dry, but there is another storm that could bring a chance of rain on New Year’s Day.

We will know more as we get closer to the weekend, but for now, we have about a 20% chance of showers on Monday.

