Brewing Waste Industry in the EU to 2025 - Key Market Trends, Opportunities and Threats

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Union: Brewing Waste Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a strategic analysis of the brewing waste market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.

The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the brewing waste market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.

This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

The report on the brewing waste market in the European Union covers the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

This report will allow you to:

  • Quickly and cost-effectively get a strategic analysis and gain competitive intelligence about the market;

  • Track market data, including size, value, dynamics, structure, segmentation and forecasts: past, present and future;

  • Track and identify key market trends, opportunities and threats and key drivers behind recent market changes;

  • Strategically assess market growth potential, demand drivers and restraints on the market;

  • Explore and identify new market opportunities in the countries and regions within the market;

  • Evaluate the key macroeconomic indicators to get insight into the general trends within the economy;

  • See how the market performed in the past (over the last 5 years) and how it will perform in the future, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (in the next 5 years);

  • Get acquainted with the leading companies on the market;

  • Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

  • Empower your marketing, branding, strategy and market development, consumption and supply functions with useful market insights;

  • Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness or company attractiveness;

  • Build your own market entry or market expansion strategy or evaluate your current strategy;

  • Add weight to pitches and presentations by using official and accurate data and calculations.

If you are interested in the brewing waste market in the European Union, this research report will provide you with a strategic analysis of the market, its recent and future development. In addition, the report will save you time and money while presenting you all the necessary information, empowering you to make informed decisions and move your business forward!

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive summary

3. Characteristics of brewing waste

4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base

5. State of the economy of the European Union
5.1. Characteristics of the economy of the European Union in 2015-2019
5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of the European Union for 2020-2022

6. Overview and analysis of the brewing waste market in the European Union
6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019
6.2. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption
6.3. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union by origin
6.4. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union by country
6.5. Key recent trends on the brewing waste market in the European Union
6.6. Competitive landscape of the market
6.7. Country opportunity analysis
6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term
6.9. Forecast for development of the brewing waste market in the European Union for 2020-2025

7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of brewing waste in the European Union
7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019
7.2. Structure of the EU production of brewing waste by countries
7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of brewing waste in the European Union

8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of brewing waste in the European Union
8.1. Value chain analysis
8.2. Structure of price formation
8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019
8.4. Characteristics of other prices of brewing waste

9. Foreign trade operations of brewing waste in the European Union
9.1. Foreign trade operations of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019

10. Overview and analysis of the imports of brewing waste to the EU market
10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of brewing waste to the European Union in 2015-2019
10.2. Major trade inflows of brewing waste imports to the European Union
10.3. Structure of the imports of brewing waste by types of products
10.4. Prices of imported brewing waste in the European Union

11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of brewing waste
11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the EU exports of brewing waste in 2015-2019
11.2. Major trade outflows of brewing waste exports from the European Union
11.3. Structure of the EU exports of brewing waste by types of products
11.4. Prices of EU exports of brewing waste

12. Characteristics of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union
12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019
12.2. Structure of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019 (by origin, by channel)
12.3. Structure of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union by country
12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019
12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

13. Forecast for development of the brewing waste market in the European Union for 2020-2025
13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the brewing waste market in the European Union in the medium term
13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kerz0s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • ‘Is he just coming to bring Covid’: Democratic Georgia candidate launches blistering attack on Trump state visit

    Jon Ossoff says ‘disgraced’ president’s trip will ‘intensify’ Democrats enthusiasm

  • Rights group asks Sri Lanka to probe deadly prison unrest

    An international human rights group has asked Sri Lanka to conduct an impartial investigation into prison unrest and the use of live ammunition by guards that resulted in the death of eight inmates and injuries to 59 others. Amnesty International said authorities should examine the underlying causes of the unrest at Mahara prison which began Sunday evening and continued into Monday. “Yesterday’s incident reflects the anxiety among prisoners about the threat of COVID-19 within severely overcrowded prisons and the inadequate measures in place to protect them," said David Griffiths, director of the Office of the Secretary General at Amnesty International.

  • Body of missing Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found on Texas road

    There were no visible wounds to the body and a cause of death hadn't yet been determined for the 26-year-old, police said.

  • California governor warns new stay-at-home order likely as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that if the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to quickly rise, projections show the state's intensive care units could reach capacity by mid-December.Because of the risk of overwhelming parts of the state's health care system, Newsom said, he may soon have to impose a "more dramatic" and "arguably drastic" stay-at-home order for certain areas, so California can get its coronavirus numbers back down. The state, he said, will not "just sit back" and plans to "improve upon our existing efforts."There are 7,733 ICU beds in California, and 75 percent of them are now occupied. Newsom said 1,812 of the ICU beds are filled by coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports. As of Sunday, there were 7,787 coronavirus patients hospitalized in California, an increase of about 89 percent from two weeks ago. Over the last week, California has averaged 13,937 new cases per day, nearly a 75 percent increase from two weeks ago. More than 19,100 Californians have died from the coronavirus.Los Angeles County has placed new capacity limits at stores and banned most gatherings of people not from the same household, and this had to be done because "we are at the most difficult moment in the pandemic," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. "We don't really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge. Until there is a vaccine, each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don't. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county."More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • Turkish exploration vessel back in port ahead of EU summit

    Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis returned to port on Monday from disputed Mediterranean waters, less than two weeks before a European Union summit where the bloc will evaluate possible sanctions against Ankara. NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters also claimed by Greece.

  • 'I don't see any way around it': Former Navy SEAL McRaven says retaliation for assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist all but certain

    "The Iranians are going to be in a position where they have to retaliate. I don't see any way around it," retired Adm. William McRaven said.

  • Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

    Public health officials are growing increasingly concerned about the spread of the coronavirus after millions of Americans defied warnings and gathered in large numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday, said she's worried the rate of spread could be similar to what was seen after the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S., but this time, with a far higher number of new daily cases. DR. BIRX: "We're entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three, four and 10 times as much disease across the country. And so that's what worries us the most. We saw what happened post Memorial Day. Now we are deeply worried about what could happen post-Thanksgiving because the number of cases, 25,000 versus 180,000 a day, that's where- that's why we are deeply concerned." Dr. Birx told CBS she hoped to brief President-elect Joe Biden on Monday on the latest coronavirus data. Her comments came before Biden's office on Sunday said he twisted his ankle playing with his dog in Delaware, and would see an orthopedist out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged his Republicans colleagues to pass a coronavirus relief measure that includes $30 billion in federal funds he says are needed to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. SCHUMER: "A successful COVID roll out will require about 30-billion dollars in federal funds to make sure the vaccine gets into peoples' arms. That its distributed appropriately." Legislative negotiations over an economic relief package have been stalled in congress for months. SCHUMER: "Today we are once again urging leader McConnell to put the HEROES bill on the floor of the Senate. It has passed the House. And it has the money that's needed to distribute the vaccines." The U.S. is reporting more than 162,000 new infections on average each day and leads the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported, according to Reuters data.

  • China sanctions leaders of US groups over Hong Kong actions

    China on Monday said it is sanctioning leaders of U.S. government-affiliated bodies that promote democracy around the world in response to what it calls practices that “blatantly meddle in Hong Kong affairs.” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the measures would cover the senior director for Asia at the National Endowment Democracy, John Knaus, the regional director for the Asia-Pacific at the National Democratic Institute, Manpreet Singh Anand, and two of the institute’s officials responsible for Hong Kong. Hua gave no details and the institute said in a news release that it had no further information but that it “remains steadfastly committed to these core principles and to continuing our work in support of democracy worldwide.”

  • Trump's immigration strategy could force Biden to keep his policies, at least for a bit

    The Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments Monday in President Trump's attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from counting in the 2020 census. The decision could affect congressional representation and federal funding, and it's far from the only way Trump's immigration policies could resonate for decades to come.From implementing his Muslim ban in the early days of his presidency to recent changes to the U.S. citizenship test, much of Trump's term has centered around restricting both legal and illegal immigration. President-elect Joe Biden's election win hasn't slowed that pursuit. In Trump's last few weeks in office, he has reportedly pivoted to targeting birthright citizenship again. Trump's team has also used the pandemic to restrict the hiring of foreign workers and rapidly deport migrants and children who cross the southern border, and is rushing to add to his border wall. And if the Supreme Court — stacked with six conservatives — decides in Trump's favor, he could succeed in curbing representation and funding in left-leaning cities.Biden has pledged to reverse all of Trump's restrictive immigration policies, some in the first days of his presidency. But thanks to "the genius of Stephen Miller," the architect of Trump's harsh immigration policies, that may be impossible, a source familiar with the Biden transition tells CNN. The past four years of slashing immigration have weakened the nation's immigration infrastructure; For example, Trump's historic low refugee caps have weaned staff to the point that it could be impossible to quickly increase refugee admissions, as Biden has proposed. Read more about Trump's lasting immigration legacy at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • Families sue California, say state fails to educate poor, minority students amid pandemic

    The impoverished students, who range from kindergarten to high school and were only identified by first name in court documents, were not provided devices and internet connections to attend online classes, according to the lawsuit, the first of its kind in the United States. The children attend schools in Oakland and Los Angeles, and many were described as Blacks and Latinos. The lawsuit also claims that schools did not meet academic and mental health support needs, English language barriers and the unmet needs of homeless students.

  • DC detective killed by wife in murder-suicide, authorities say

    The bodies of Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis were found in their Maryland home Friday. The bodies of 50-year-old Timothy Eugene Francis and Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found in their Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

  • Pakistan's opposition holds Multan rally day after arrests

    Despite a government ban and arrests of hundreds of activists, Pakistani opposition supporters rallied in a central city on Monday, calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign over alleged bad governance and incompetence. The rally in the city of Multan was held a day after police, on orders from the government, carried out the arrests and banned the gathering, defending the move as necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan. Authorities in Multan also switched off the area's mobile phone network.

  • Switzerland halves new infections without national lockdown as pubs and restaurants stay open

    Switzerland is emerging as a model for how the coronavirus can be contained without a national lockdown, after daily new infections halved since the start of November despite pubs, restaurants, gyms and sports remaining open in much of the country. The figures were hailed as a triumph for the “Swiss special way” by Swiss government doctors last week, and will be seen as evidence that regional tiers can work in the UK. Rather than ordering a general lockdown, Switzerland allowed regions to decide their own measures and only the worst-hit imposed tough restrictions. But critics have charged that the success came at too high a price, after the country experienced some of the highest death rates in Europe. Switzerland has been described as the “new Sweden” after it refused to follow the UK and other countries into a second lockdown this month. The Swiss government imposed only minimal restrictions at a national level, including a limit of ten on private gatherings, an 11pm curfew for restaurants and the compulsory use of facemasks in crowded areas.

  • Mitch McConnell is still playing hardball on coronavirus relief

    It's been four months since Congress' coronavirus relief bill expired, and the Senate and House still seem no closer to agreeing on a new one.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and the White House have debated for months over what to include in the next stimulus package, with Senate Republicans seeking a far smaller bill than Democrats. But McConnell said Monday that some Democrats are now willing to accept "half a loaf" rather than delay relief any longer, pushing the onus on Pelosi to bring a smaller package to the House.House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill months ago, while Senate Republicans have refused to accept a price tag anywhere close to that. But McConnell said Monday that "there is no reason" Congress shouldn't pass something by the end of the year, especially since some Democrats seem willing to accept Republicans' slimmer proposals; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), for example, said Monday that "both sides are going to have to compromise."Pelosi also doesn't have quite the negotiating power she had before the 2020 election given that Democrats ended up losing seats in the House, McConnell added. He failed to acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden will be bringing his Democratic administration to the White House in less than two months.While boosted unemployment insurance expired with the CARES Act at the end of July, unemployment benefits for some Americans may disappear altogether if a new bill isn't passed soon. Federal unemployment programs for people who aren't covered by traditional jobless benefits, as well as extended benefits for those who have exhausted state unemployment, are set to expire at the end of the year, along with an eviction moratorium and other provisions.More stories from theweek.com Americans are choosing death over deprivation The Electoral College is only getting worse How camp explains Trump

  • HK's top leader piles up cash at home after U.S. sanctions

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has to pile up cash at home as she has been unable to open a bank account in the global financial centre since Washington sanctioned her shortly after Beijing imposed a national security law on the city. Beijing circumvented Hong Kong's legislature and imposed a national security law on the former British colony on June 30, a move condemned by some foreign governments, business groups and rights groups. Hong Kong and authorities in Beijing said the law was necessary to restore stability after more than a year of anti-government protests.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have already received an unapproved coronavirus vaccine

    Japanese intelligence officials told a US expert that Kim Jong Un received a trial COVID-19 vaccine from China within the last few weeks.

  • Jill Biden, Joe's chief protector, to step up as first lady

    “No,” Jill Biden, then clad in a bikini, wrote in Sharpie across her stomach and then marched through a strategy session in which advisers were trying to talk her husband into challenging Republican President George W. Bush. Protecting Joe stands out among Jill Biden's many roles over their 43-year marriage, as her husband's career moved him from the Senate to the presidential campaign trail and the White House as President Barack Obama's vice president. Now, with her husband on the brink of becoming the 46th president, Jill Biden is about to become first lady and put her own stamp on a position that traditionally is viewed as a model of American womanhood — whether that means hewing to old ways or finding new, activist ones, in the manner of Eleanor Roosevelt, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, for example.

  • On Russia’s flank, a small war heralds big changes

    The recent Armenia-Azerbaijan war, a result of failed diplomacy, has thrown up a new victor and paved the way for Turkey to extend its influence.

  • Lincoln Project calls for revenge on ‘grubby sellouts’ who backed Trump

    'Their tough-guy acts and f***-your-feelings s***-talk have become a furious whine of complaints’

  • Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war not finished

    Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-long war has killed hundreds and probably thousands of people, sent refugees into Sudan, enmeshed Eritrea, and stirred rivalries among Ethiopia's myriad ethnic groups. Federal forces captured regional capital Mekelle at the weekend and declared victory over the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a guerrilla movement-turned-political party that dominated national government for nearly three decades until 2018.