Brewster cop Wayne Peiffer pleads guilty in federal sex-trafficking case

A Brewster police officer admitted Friday that he accepted free sexual favors as part of his relationship with a pair of sex-trafficking rings.

Wayne Peiffer appeared via teleconference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in Brooklyn federal court and pleaded guilty to extortion and conspiracy charges.

"I knowingly agreed with others to accept sexual services from a number of individuals whose consent was induced under the color of official right because I was a police officer," Peiffer said.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced later this year. Sentencing guidelines call for a prison term between 37 and 46 months. U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall, who is overseeing the case, is not bound by the guidelines but must consider them. Peiffer has agreed not to appeal any sentence of 51 months or less.

Peiffer was among six people indicted in December on charges related to a pair of Queens-based sex-trafficking rings that brought women and teenage girls to Brewster and other areas in the metropolitan area to work as prostitutes. Unlike the main defendants, Peiffer was not charged with sex trafficking.

The officer was linked to both groups and prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York alleged he would warn the sex traffickers of law enforcement activity and shield them from arrest. On numerous occasions, they said, women were provided to him for free sex, including sometimes at the village police station.

Peiffer admitted to communicating by text message with the drivers who would drop off women for him and that he specifically received free sexual favors in April and September 2017.

Pfeiffer's role with the so-called Cid-Hernandez traffickers began in 2010 and lasted through October 2018. Those defendants include Luz Elvira Cardona, Roberto Cesar Cid Dominguez, Blanca Hernandez Morales and Jose Facundo Zarate Morales.

He began helping Cristian Noe Godinez's operation in 2017 and that continued until a year ago. Godinez, known as "El Chapparo," is the only defendant who has not yet been arrested.

The conviction will cost Peiffer the part-time job he has held in Brewster since the police department was formed in late 2006. He had been suspended since his arrest and remains free on $300,000 bond.

