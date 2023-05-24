Brewster PD: Phone scam has residents handing over cash to bail family member out of jail

BREWSTER – Village police have issued a warning about a scam hitting residents and urged them not to give out large sums of money to people they do not know.

According to information released on the police department's Facebook page, Chief Nathan Taylor said the department has taken reports of fraud within the village. That fraud could be happening in other municipalities, he added.

In one case, a village resident was contacted by a person claiming to be a family member that was in jail and needed cash for bail.

A person claiming to be a bondsman came to the residence to collect the cash needed to bail out the family member.

Taylor asked that any resident who had a similar incident to contact the police department immediately and to keep all information that the caller provided.

Police are also looking for a silver-colored Ford Focus, possibly a 2012 model, or a similar type of vehicle.

"We are advising residents not to give out large sums of cash without first checking into the situation or contacting the police department to check into the situation before giving any information over the phone to people," Taylor said in his warning.

Anyone with information should call Detective Aaron Keener at 234-214-3225 or the police department at 330-830-4272. Anonymous tips can be left at 330-767-6600.

