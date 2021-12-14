Brewster police officer charged with protecting prostitution, trafficking ring for sex

A Brewster police officer was arrested Tuesday on charges that he protected a sex trafficking operation, which included minors, in exchange for sex with women, including at the village police station.

Wayne Peiffer, who lives in Highland in Ulster County, was one of six people indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of New York on Dec. 10.

Peiffer, 48, has been a village police officer since at least 2006, according to court records. He is accused of protecting the five other defendants, who allegedly brought women and girls from Mexico to Queens to work in prostitution around New York, including in Brewster and Port Chester.

Prosecutors said in court records that Peiffer shielded the alleged sex traffickers for more than eight years by giving them advance warning of police operations and intervening to prevent their arrests. The group allegedly paid him back by delivering women to him for sex, including at the Brewster police station.

Prosecutors said Peiffer and one of the organization's leaders exchanged more than 400 texts between April 23, 2017 and Aug. 1, 2020. Those messages included references to women and their appearances and arranging them to come to the Brewster police station for sex.

Brewster Police Chief John Del Gardo said Tuesday that Peiffer is suspended indefinitely from the department, which consists of part-time officers. He said he found out about Peiffer's arrest around 7 a.m.

"I was really surprised," Del Gardo said. "I couldn't believe it. He was just a normal officer, came into work and did his job and went home."

Peiffer was scheduled to be arraigned in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy, conspiracy to use an interstate facility to promote prostitution and commit bribery, use of an interstate facility to promote prostitution, and use of an interstate facility to commit bribery.

Peiffer's attorney, Susan Kellman, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Brewster has been the subject of prostitution and sex trafficking investigations before. In February a Queens man was arrested on charges that he acted as a driver for a prostitution ring. Prosecutors said that man had 383 Brewster clients in his cellphone.

Still, Del Gardo said prostitution and sex trafficking are not problems that easily present themselves to law enforcement in the village.

"We haven't really seen anything because it's not on the street," he said. "There's nobody hanging out on corners. This is all behind the scenes in people's homes."

The alleged sex traffickers are Luz Elvira Cardona, Roberto Cesar Cid Dominguez, Blanca Hernandez Morales, Jose Facundo Zarate Morales, and Cristian Noe Godinez, who are accused of operating "two separate but co-existing organizations — the Cid-Hernandez Sex Trafficking Organization and the Godinez Prostitution Business," according to court records.

Cardona, Cid Dominguez, Hernandez Morales and Zarate Morales — the Cid-Hernandez crew — are related by blood or common-law marriage and "used force, threats of force, fraud and coercion to cause young women and minor girls from Mexico to engage in prostitution in the United States," prosecutors said. All four were arrested Tuesday in Queens.

Godinez is accused of working as a driver for the Godinez prostitution business and taking women to clients. Godinez was a fugitive who had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Peiffer should be detained or subject to "a substantial bail package" because he faces a lengthy prison term and has "a powerful incentive to flee."

"Peiffer is charged with acting as a corrupt police officer for years, accepting commercial sexual services worth thousands of dollars in exchange for official actions," prosecutors said. "Rather than protect the women victimized by these organizations, as was his duty as an officer of the law, Peiffer protected the CidHernandez Sex Trafficking Organization and the Godinez Prostitution Business."

They also said that given his position as a BPD officer, Peiffer's actions were especially jarring, showing a disregard for public safety, dereliction of his duty and "affront to the rule of law."

The investigation involved the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, New York Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Putnam County District Attorney's Office and Westchester-Putnam Real Time Crime Center.

