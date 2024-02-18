Brewton man dies in Conecuh County crash early Saturday morning

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers are investigating after a man in his 50’s was killed in a crash early Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 51-year-old Reginald Benjamin from Brewton was killed when the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Troopers say Benjamin was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and died at the crash site.

The crash happened at 12:45 am Saturday on Alabama State Route 83 near the six-mile marker and about six miles north of the Evergreen city limits in Conecuh County. Troopers say they have no further details as they continue their investigation.

