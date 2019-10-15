On Brexit, Barnier will brief us, then we'll see - Merkel

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief the bloc's heads of government on the state of negotiations on Tuesday evening, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, adding that there might also be further talks.

"Michel Barnier, the lead Brexit negotiator, will offer his assessments later today and then we'll see what that means for the European Council," she told a Berlin news conference held after a meeting with her Norwegian counterpart. "Otherwise we'll have to discuss further. But I don't want to speculate."

Diplomatic sources earlier said Britain's latest proposals on the terms of its departure from the European Union are still not enough for an agreement and that a legal text was needed by the end of Tuesday for a deal to be reached at a leaders' summit this week. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Riham Alkousaa)